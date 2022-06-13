1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 43,511 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 166.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

