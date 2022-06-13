1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 472 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $57,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.27 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

