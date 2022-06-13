1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,995 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $182.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

