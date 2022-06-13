A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,481. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.