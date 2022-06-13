Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

