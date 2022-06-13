Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $6,879,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.