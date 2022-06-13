Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,084,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.64.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.