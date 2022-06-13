Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.89 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

