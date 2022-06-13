Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

