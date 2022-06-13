Amalgamated Bank Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 332.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,008 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,308 shares of company stock worth $56,610,020. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

