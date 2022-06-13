Amalgamated Bank Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $401.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.