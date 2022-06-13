Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,563,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 351.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 472,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,036 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 163,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

