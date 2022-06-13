Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX stock opened at $183.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

