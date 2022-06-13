Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,224 shares of company stock worth $19,423,120. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.