Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,280 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $205.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $254.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $210.99.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

