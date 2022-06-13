Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,831 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.