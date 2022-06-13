American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of American Water Works worth $57,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

