Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,210 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $38,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aramark by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

ARMK stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

