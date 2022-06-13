AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $55,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.85 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

