AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.85 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

