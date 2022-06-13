Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.01 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

