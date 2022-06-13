Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

