Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

NYSE MMC opened at $150.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

