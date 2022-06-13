Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $571.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $516.75 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

