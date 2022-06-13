Berenberg Bank Cuts Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 490

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 490 ($6.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.
LON KIST opened at GBX 393.85 ($4.94) on Friday. Kistos has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42.
Kistos Company Profile (Get Rating)
