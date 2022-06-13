Berenberg Bank Raises Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 225

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.77) to GBX 227 ($2.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 285 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.29 ($2.82).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £701.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.80 ($2.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.06.

In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,261,878.20).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

