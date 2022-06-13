Shell (LON:SHEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,696.09 ($33.79).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,289.50 ($28.69) on Friday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £170.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

