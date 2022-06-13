Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $427.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

