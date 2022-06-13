BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.