Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Blackstone stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.