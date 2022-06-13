Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,905,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,014,000 after buying an additional 58,899 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 133.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

