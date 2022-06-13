Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $473.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.14, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

