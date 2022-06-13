BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 104,699 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

AIG stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

