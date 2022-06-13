BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,274,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

