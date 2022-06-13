Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

NYSE COF opened at $112.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

