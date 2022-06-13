Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.