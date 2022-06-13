Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,369 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Ceragon Networks worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 158,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.73 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRNT. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

