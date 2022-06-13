Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $325.53 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.00.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

