Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TopBuild by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

BLD stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

