Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.38.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

