Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $374.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $350.18 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

