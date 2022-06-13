Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.98 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

