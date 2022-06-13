D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $70.39 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

