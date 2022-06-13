Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.