DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DZS by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZSI opened at $17.80 on Monday. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $491.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $77.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

