Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Raised to GBX 1,540

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($17.92) to GBX 1,540 ($19.30) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Energean alerts:

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,276.48 ($16.00) on Friday. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,437 ($18.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,281.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,072.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.37), for a total transaction of £1,350,482.36 ($1,692,333.78).

Energean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.