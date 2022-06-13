Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,765,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $183.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

