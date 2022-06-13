Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $34,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $72.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.