Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

