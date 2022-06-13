Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,088 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 318,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.